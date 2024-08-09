Add Hot Dogs To Your Next Pasta Salad And Taste The Magic

There's no better match for your next charred burger than a solid helping of noodles. Whether you prefer all-American macaroni salad made with elbow macaroni and signature mayo-based dressing or zesty pasta salad with vegetables, oil, and vinegar, there is one unique and delicious way you can transform any noodle-based salad into a fully-fledged meal. Sure enough, hot dogs are the ingredient you need to upgrade your favorite pasta salad recipe from simple side dish status to entree extraordinaire.

When you first consider the idea, adding hot dogs to cold pasta salad may seem strange. Yet, think about the range of ingredients that fit the bill for any classic pasta salad recipe. Next to raw or blanched veggies, hard-boiled eggs, olives, and cheese, many recipes for this popular side include cold cuts of flavorful meat like salami or ham. Since hot dogs are pre-cooked, they can easily serve as a tasty alternative to more common pasta salad ingredients. Next to enhancing your tried and true recipe with more flavor and texture, hot dogs can be incorporated into pasta salad in many different ways. If you're at a higher risk for foodborne illness, or just want to be extra diligent, make sure to heat these meaty additions before crafting your very own one-of-a-kind recipe.