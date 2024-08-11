It's Time To Start Pickling Your Apples For A Tangy Salad Topper

When it comes to what type of apple you use, if you are new to pickling, you want to use a semi-sweet variety of this fruit. A Pink Lady apple is perfect to start with, but you can use a Braeburn, Honeycrisp, or Envy apple if you like. Once you get the hang of it, you can branch out and experiment with tart apples like those of the green variety. Whatever you choose to use, you are going to need to slice them. You may want to use a mandolin to accomplish this task. This will give you a thin, consistent slice.

The spices you choose can also play with the taste of your apples. If you want a spicy note to your pickled apples, add some red pepper flakes or black peppercorns to your brine. Cardamom, allspice, and cinnamon sticks will add a warm sweetness to your end product. When selecting spices for pickling, it is important to think about the salad you are adding the apples to.

If you plan to add them to your Waldorf chicken salad to impart a tart vibe, keep it simple and toss in just a little star anise to your pickling solution. Or, use a sweet pickling brine enhanced with brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon. Add a few of these pickled apples to your strawberry and spinach salad with chicken to cut through the rich Gorgonzola cheese.