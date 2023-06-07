The Sweet Salad Toppings You Need To Elevate Flavor And Presentation

Candied nuts and seeds add a much-needed sparkle to those differing salad shades. Caramelized in brown sugar, these little gems can add bite and sweetness — they're sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can buy nuts that are already candied, or you can crystallize them at home. This can be done in a frying pan with butter, sugar, and spices (cinnamon is wonderful), or scattered on a baking tray and roasted in the oven.

Either way, it's integral to keep an eye on them. Mistakes in timing can be one of the most significant flaws of roasting different nut varieties. Whether you choose pecans, walnuts, macadamia, almonds, or cashews — a minute can make a difference, and a burnt taste is pretty tricky to hide.

Seeds can also be candied, which is a great way to reduce waste. For example, pumpkin seeds no longer have to see the inside of your bin but can instead grace the top of your salad. While nuts and seeds provide a slightly different taste, you can experiment with the ingredients you candy them in too. Add a touch of honey or maple syrup, a little warm paprika, a sprinkle of salt, or a pinch of nutmeg.