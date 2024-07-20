Add Sunflower Seeds To Your Next Batch Of Bread For The Perfect Crunch

There's a certain nostalgia and whimsy that comes with baking a loaf of bread. A timeless kitchen endeavor that channels the homesteading spirit of Little House on the Prairie, bread-baking is for foodies who enjoy the romantic things in life. Beyond its perennial charm, one of the most appealing features of bread-making is its customizability. You can keep your bread plain, scored with a darling design, or kissed with sweet sugar. Among the many ways to jazz up a loaf of homemade bread, one of the tastiest and simplest is by adding sunflower seeds.

Bread itself has an inherently mild taste, which makes it the perfect canvas for painting with flavor. With their nutty, savory, and rustic taste that's bold but never brash, sunflower seeds are a delicately delicious way to embroider a loaf of bread without totally transforming it. The crunch of the seeds and the softness of the bread unite for a harmonious textural contrast that makes each bite more dynamic. Sunflower seeds can be threaded throughout the interior of the loaf or dotted across the top for an edible garnish with a subtle crunch. Introducing sunflower seeds to a batch of bread is as simple as kneading them into your go-to recipe. To get them to stick to the top of the bread, use an egg wash as an edible glue. If you are baking at high temperatures, a thin layer of water works just as well.