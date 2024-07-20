Add Sunflower Seeds To Your Next Batch Of Bread For The Perfect Crunch
There's a certain nostalgia and whimsy that comes with baking a loaf of bread. A timeless kitchen endeavor that channels the homesteading spirit of Little House on the Prairie, bread-baking is for foodies who enjoy the romantic things in life. Beyond its perennial charm, one of the most appealing features of bread-making is its customizability. You can keep your bread plain, scored with a darling design, or kissed with sweet sugar. Among the many ways to jazz up a loaf of homemade bread, one of the tastiest and simplest is by adding sunflower seeds.
Bread itself has an inherently mild taste, which makes it the perfect canvas for painting with flavor. With their nutty, savory, and rustic taste that's bold but never brash, sunflower seeds are a delicately delicious way to embroider a loaf of bread without totally transforming it. The crunch of the seeds and the softness of the bread unite for a harmonious textural contrast that makes each bite more dynamic. Sunflower seeds can be threaded throughout the interior of the loaf or dotted across the top for an edible garnish with a subtle crunch. Introducing sunflower seeds to a batch of bread is as simple as kneading them into your go-to recipe. To get them to stick to the top of the bread, use an egg wash as an edible glue. If you are baking at high temperatures, a thin layer of water works just as well.
To toast or not to toast sunflower seeds?
The aim of encrusting bread with sunflower seeds is to gracefully enhance its texture and flavor. When you toast sunflower seeds, they develop a deeper, richer, and more aromatic profile while simultaneously browning for a crispier and more present crunch. Avoid making common bread-making mistakes by knowing the answer to one must-ask question: Should you toast sunflower seeds before adding them to your dough?
Raw seeds will toast while baking, so there's no need to introduce any heat to them before kneading them into the dough. Sunflower seeds are commonly toasted in the oven, and you'd be adding an extra, redundant step to an already tedious process by pre-toasting them. Not only is it impractical, but it can also damage the final product. Toasted seeds will continue to cook during the baking process, causing burnt, charred, and bitter flavors that degrade the delicate taste you want to achieve.
Jazzing up sunflower seed bread
Bread threaded with sunflower seeds is delicious enough to enjoy independently, but if you want to stack it with other flavors, these tiny pips pair well with many other provisions. Whether you've perfected a seedy sourdough or a versatile focaccia recipe, any genre of sunflower seed bread has many uses, so don't be afraid to think outside of the box. If you want to infuse the bread with added ingredients, prepare a batch of sunflower seed-tinted zucchini bread. The grassy, slightly sweet yet pointedly garden-fresh essence of the green summer squash is the perfect accompaniment to those savory, nutty seeds. Toast and smother with butter for a perfect appetizer or mid-day bite. Similarly, sun-dried tomatoes add a tangy, sweet tartness that's perfectly summery — dip in pesto and serve with pasta. Consider accessorizing sunflower seed bread with other complementary nuts. Slivered almonds provide a touch of gentle sweetness, crushed pistachios bring an earthy flair, and crumbly walnuts add an air of aromatic fragrance.
Craving something sweet? Turn ordinary sunflower seed bread into extraordinary banana bread. The nutty, woodsy flavor of the seeds marries well with the sweet, ripe taste of bananas. Spread a layer of peanut butter drizzled with honey and cinnamon over this sweet bread for a decadent dessert. Whether you enjoy it plain and simple straight-up out of the oven or dolled up in fixings, as long you add sunflower seed to your next batch of bread, you'll be glad that you did.