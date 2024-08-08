The One Thing You Need To Remember Before Buying Fresh Watermelon

What better way to enjoy the variety of seasonal summer produce farm stands and supermarkets have to offer than to partake in the consumption of perfectly sweet and juicy watermelon? Next to peaches, plums, and blueberries, seeing a mountain of watermelons in the produce section of your neighborhood grocery store means that now is the time to enjoy refreshingly ripe melon before summer comes to a close. Yet, besides picking the most visually appealing fruit in the lot, there is one thing you should keep in mind as you make your selection: watermelon doesn't continue to ripen once it's been picked from the vine. Therefore, next to adequate storage, being particular when choosing which watermelon to take home makes all the difference.

Just like cherries and strawberries, watermelons are non-climacteric fruits meaning they only ripen when attached to their central stems. Since watermelon doesn't ripen after harvest, the flavor of that bright pink flesh is already as sweet as it will ever be. Among the many watermelons you'll sift through to find the right one, steer clear of melons that have green stems attached. This is a clear indication that the watermelon in question has been harvested before fully ripening. Stemless watermelons are a good sign of maturation, indicating that the fruit was able to easily detach from the vine. Now that you know your recently purchased watermelon won't ripen on your counter or in your refrigerator, taking extra time to make your selection is essential.