The Fruits And Veggies You Should Never Store Near Your Potatoes

Potatoes give us many culinary delights, but if the ones you bought a week or so ago have sprouted eyes and started looking back at you, don't eat them. Spuds with small bumps are safe to eat, once you've cut off the green parts and little lumps. But if the potatoes have grown long roots or large sprouts, they'll do you more good in your compost pile, because, at that point, the potatoes have become high in a compound called solanine. Solanine is found in trace amounts in tomatoes and peppers, and is harmless in small quantities. However, it is toxic in larger amounts, so if your potatoes have developed large, tentacled roots or sprouts — pitch them.

What you may not know is that you have some control over how long your potatoes last before sprouting, and it has to do with how they're stored, and more specifically, what they're stored with. Some fruits and vegetables emit ethylene — a gas that promotes ripening — so if your potatoes are stored close to any ethylene leakers, your potatoes might think it's sprouting season.

Which fruits and vegetables produce ethylene? Bananas, apples, avocados, cantaloupe, peaches, pears, tomatoes, and peppers, among others. Although potatoes aren't as sensitive to ethylene as other fruits and vegetables are, proximity to the gas will definitely encourage sprouting. It also stands to reason that storing fruits and vegetables that release ethylene near produce that is sensitive to the gas is a recipe for spoilage.