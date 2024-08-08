This Ingredient Is An Absolute Must-Have For A Gluten Free Pantry

There are a number of reasons to go gluten-free (and a lot of myths about gluten), but the most serious is a diagnosis of celiac disease. That's a condition in which a person's intolerance to gluten results in a whole host of life-threatening medical problems, including an inability to absorb crucial vitamins and nutrients, intestinal damage, and an increased risk of developing heart disease, certain types of cancers, and autoimmune disorders such as diabetes. In other words, it's a huge deal.

The good news is that the availability of gluten-free foods has become widespread in recent years, and so has knowledge about cooking with this particular dietary restriction. Now, there's no need to avoid things like muffins or bread, but that said, it still requires some know-how, a bit of research, and one particular ingredient really comes in handy: Xanthan gum.

Even if you're new to stocking a gluten-free pantry, you've probably heard of xanthan gum. It's used in a ton of commercial products from toothpaste to salad dressing, but what exactly is it, and what does it do? It helps guarantee success in many gluten-free baking projects, not to mention a surprising range of other meals. It's so handy, in fact, that it's possible that even your gluten-loving friends will want to keep some on hand.