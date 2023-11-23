The Special Ingredient For Thick And Creamy Italian Hot Chocolate

There's nothing like a silky smooth cup of homemade hot chocolate on a cold day. Not only does it warm you from the inside out, it tastes delicious, and hot chocolate is also good for you. Now, there are plenty of different types of hot chocolate out there for you to prepare, with many different countries around the world putting their own spin on the drink.

Of all the global iterations of this classic warm drink, if you're after a luxurious cup, you may want to try Italian hot chocolate, or cioccolata calda. This version of the beverage is known for being thick and creamy with a similar consistency to a custard that hasn't fully chilled yet. To achieve that texture, you can add a simple, special ingredient: cornstarch. Cornstarch is a thickening agent that's gluten-free and can help your drink achieve that rich consistency.

But, why does cornstarch work for thickening your drink, and what else do you need to know to use this trick? Plus, are there any alternatives that you could use instead?