It's About Time You Added Kimchi To Your Potato Salad

Looking for ways to upgrade your potato salad? Add kimchi! This spicy Korean dish enlivens any meal. Plus, it comes with a host of health benefits. There are so many ways to use kimchi, but it pairs especially well with some potato salad. Kimchi's acidity helps cut through the richness often found in potato salad. Much like vinegar, the acid in kimchi can also keep your potatoes fresh by fighting off pathogens and preventing spoilage.

Using kimchi is a great way to add veggies to the mix, especially in winter when fresh produce is harder to find. Baechu kimchi typically contains Napa cabbage along with carrots, shallots, and onions. However, you can experiment by adding even more veggies like radishes or cucumbers. But ultimately, the biggest benefit of adding kimchi to potato is a perfect tangy and crunchy upgrade to a creamy and sometimes one-dimensional dish that you won't regret.