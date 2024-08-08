It's About Time You Added Kimchi To Your Potato Salad
Looking for ways to upgrade your potato salad? Add kimchi! This spicy Korean dish enlivens any meal. Plus, it comes with a host of health benefits. There are so many ways to use kimchi, but it pairs especially well with some potato salad. Kimchi's acidity helps cut through the richness often found in potato salad. Much like vinegar, the acid in kimchi can also keep your potatoes fresh by fighting off pathogens and preventing spoilage.
Using kimchi is a great way to add veggies to the mix, especially in winter when fresh produce is harder to find. Baechu kimchi typically contains Napa cabbage along with carrots, shallots, and onions. However, you can experiment by adding even more veggies like radishes or cucumbers. But ultimately, the biggest benefit of adding kimchi to potato is a perfect tangy and crunchy upgrade to a creamy and sometimes one-dimensional dish that you won't regret.
What is kimchi?
If you're unfamiliar with kimchi, it's salted and fermented vegetables. There are many varieties, but when people refer to this veggie dish, they usually talk about baechu kimchi (or Napa cabbage kimchi). It consists of — you guessed it — pickled Napa cabbage, along with garlic, ginger, and chili. Recipes vary but always result in a tangy, fiery flavor. And thanks to the fermentation process, it has healthy bacteria that improve gut health.
Meanwhile, the simplest potato salad is softened potatoes with mayonnaise. Eggs, onions, herbs, and spices are often added for flavor, along with chopped pickles. But instead of (or in addition to) standard pickles, we recommend adding Korean kimchi. Simply chop the kimchi into bite-sized pieces and mix it into your salad. It's a super easy addition that takes any potato salad from 'meh' to mouthwatering. And if you really want to take it up a notch, make kimchi from scratch and serve it alongside a tasty meal.
What to serve with kimchi potato salad
Serve kimchi potato salad just as you would normal potato salad. Bring it as a side dish to a potluck, barbecue, or picnic. Since it's served cold, you won't need to worry about reheating and the kimchi adds an unexpected but welcomed flavor — just make sure your guests can handle a little spice.
When creating a full meal, kimchi potato salad complements meat well. Pair it with barbecued pork ribs, beef brisket, or grilled chicken. The kimchi adds acidity to balance flavors, while the potatoes provide satisfying starch. If you want to go the international route, serve kimchi potato salad alongside German sausages or American hot dogs. Add these Korean-inspired baked beans, and you've got a winning combination.
If you prefer keeping things completely Korean, try making Korean fried chicken or bulgogi as your main. This barbecued beef bulgogi recipe is a touch sweet, which will soften the kimchi's spice. Present your bulgogi with serving utensils and lettuce leaves so guests can make bite-sized wraps. Don't forget forks for your ultimate kimchi potato salad side.