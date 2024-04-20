17 Discontinued Chef Boyardee Pasta Shapes We're Probably Not Getting Back

Italian immigrant Ettore "Hector" Boiardi brought a taste of the old country to the new by opening a restaurant in Cleveland in 1924. Soon, he was in his customers' homes. Boiardi's smiling face was slapped onto cans of Chef Boyardee pasta, which has gone on to feed millions over the decades. While spaghetti, ravioli, and Beefaroni are the backbone of the brand, there have been a lot of other fun pasta shapes canned under his good name. Some of these shapes are familiar symbols, while others capitalize on hot properties in pop culture.

In 1983, Chef Boyardee advertising director Jules Neuberger explained this variety to The Cincinnati Enquirer, remarking, "Essentially all pasta is the same. It's the shapes that get the kids, and that's why it's advertised on kid's network television." In a statement to The Daily Meal, Peter Larmann, senior brand manager of Chef Boyardee elaborated on this. "Chef Boyardee has been putting smiles on faces for generations," he said, "and our fun shapes, flavors and licensing partnerships are a big reason why ... We love the fond memories that these iconic shapes and flavors evoke."

Indeed, plenty of people remember their favorite childhood shape with great warmth. But most Chef Boyardee pasta shapes live very short lives, appearing on shelves for a mere few months or years. Let's take a look back at 17 of these bygone Boyardee shapes, from the oldest to the most recent.