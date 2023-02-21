Costco Just Released A New Food Court Sandwich, But The Price Is Causing A Backlash

In this world, it can help to embrace change, but one place where that will never be true is the Costco food court menu, well-known by its fans for its affordable and tasty treats, and free ice to keep groceries cold on the drive home. Chief among its long list of options is the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. It's so cherished that it has inspired its own fan site, and rumors of price changes were assuaged in an earnings call last year by Costco senior vice president of finance and investor relations Bob Nelson.

"Let me just say the price when we introduced the hot dog/soda combo in the mid-'80s was $1.50. The price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time," said Nelson according to Food & Wine.

Needless to say, price points are a huge reason why fans flock to Costco's food court. Now, the retailer has introduced a new menu item, but it's one that doesn't seem to fit in. According to a Reddit post in r/Costco, a Lynnwood, Washington branch has a listing for a new roast beef sandwich, but unfortunately, the price of the new sandwich was met with criticism from fans.