This Legendary Seasoning Is All You Need For Perfect Burgers
There are some dinner ideas that are classics for a reason, and burgers are definitely one of the best. Whether you prefer beef or turkey, chicken, veggie, or even a fish-based burger, they're pretty great. And, since they're ideal when served alongside a nearly infinite number of sides, that makes them great for nights when you're looking to clean up some leftovers. That said, it's easy to get stuck in your usual go-to burger recipe, and if you're one that mixes in some salt and pepper and calls it a day, we have an incredibly easy trick that you'll love.
Take a look at the most popular salad dressings from around the world, and you'll find a myriad of amazing flavors. Head to the U.S., though, and there's one dressing that reigns supreme — ranch dressing. Just like those incredible flavors work together to make a brilliant dressing and dip, the dry packs of ranch seasoning can be used in a variety of ways — and when you mix a packet into your burgers, you'll find it's a simple upgrade that adds some big flavor.
Not only is it simple, but it'll work alongside any protein you choose. Try it once, and you're guaranteed to make it a regular addition to your burger nights, which is perfect. Since there are so many different ways to use ranch seasoning, there are also some brilliant ways to use it to tie the whole meal together.
Add a little (or a lot) before cooking your burgers
The only thing better than a delicious upgrade is one that's easy, and this one is super easy. We definitely recommend opting for ranch seasoning, not in the classic packets, but in a shaker form. Why? It's so versatile that you'll use it up pretty quickly, especially when making these burgers.
A shaker will also allow you to control amounts, and while you can definitely use as much or as little as you like, a good place to start is by adding one packet of ranch seasoning to two pounds of meat. One packet is about one ounce, so if you're using a shaker and don't want to weigh out your seasoning, use about three tablespoons and another two teaspoons — give or take. It doesn't have to be precise!
Just mix the seasoning with your raw meat and cook as you normally would. This is a particularly delicious upgrade because it's an already balanced, tried-and-true combination of flavors that works really well with beef, chicken, or turkey. Ranch seasoning includes garlic, onion, salt, and, officially, the vaguely defined "spices." We know, though, that most ranch seasoning mixes contain parsley, chives, and dill — which means that every bite of your burger is going to be filled with just the right amount of herbaceous freshness.
Use ranch seasoning in other ways to bring the meal together
One of our favorite things about using ranch seasoning to dress up some burgers is that you can use the same seasoning in other ways to add even more flavor. If you love fries with your burgers, add ranch seasoning, some bacon, and cheese to those fries, and you've got a new favorite side. Other sides can benefit from a ranch upgrade. We also suggest using that seasoning in the breading if you're deep-frying some mushrooms or pickles or stirring it into a potato salad. You could also sprinkle it over some roasted vegetables.
Ranch seasoning can also do double duty on your burger itself, all without overpowering the meat. For starters, did you know that ranch seasoning should absolutely be used in your jar of pickles? Because it should, and slices of those pickles are perfect for your seasoned burger.
You can, of course, top that burger with a ranch-flavored spread or serve your burgers on garlic bread instead of plain buns. A dash of ranch seasoning is the perfect addition to the butter spread you'll be using on your bread, buns, or rolls to turn it into garlic bread, and you can thank us later. Be sure to add some fresh, crunchy onions, a slice of tomato, and some lettuce to your burger, and you'll make sure you always keep some of that ranch seasoning on hand.