This Legendary Seasoning Is All You Need For Perfect Burgers

There are some dinner ideas that are classics for a reason, and burgers are definitely one of the best. Whether you prefer beef or turkey, chicken, veggie, or even a fish-based burger, they're pretty great. And, since they're ideal when served alongside a nearly infinite number of sides, that makes them great for nights when you're looking to clean up some leftovers. That said, it's easy to get stuck in your usual go-to burger recipe, and if you're one that mixes in some salt and pepper and calls it a day, we have an incredibly easy trick that you'll love.

Take a look at the most popular salad dressings from around the world, and you'll find a myriad of amazing flavors. Head to the U.S., though, and there's one dressing that reigns supreme — ranch dressing. Just like those incredible flavors work together to make a brilliant dressing and dip, the dry packs of ranch seasoning can be used in a variety of ways — and when you mix a packet into your burgers, you'll find it's a simple upgrade that adds some big flavor.

Not only is it simple, but it'll work alongside any protein you choose. Try it once, and you're guaranteed to make it a regular addition to your burger nights, which is perfect. Since there are so many different ways to use ranch seasoning, there are also some brilliant ways to use it to tie the whole meal together.