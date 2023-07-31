The 13 Most Popular Salad Dressings Around The World

Thanks to popular culture, salads are cool again. From the Jennifer Aniston salad to those made in Mason jars, diners are embracing the humble salad like never before. We all know they are more than just a boring pile of greens, but what makes them really come together is the salad dressing.

Supermarket shelves are filled with bottles of dressing ranging from creamy to tangy to oily to chunky. While there are many choices, some dressings are more popular than others. While this healthy meal of greens and veggies is enjoyed around the globe, did you ever wonder what the most popular salad dressings are in different counties? We are taking a look at some of the popular salad dressings you'll find and the countries that can't get enough of them. Whether tossed in a simple salad or used as a dipping sauce, it's no secret the world loves salad dressings.