The 2 Ingredients You're Missing For The Best Boiled Corn On The Cob

In 2023, America saw a bit of an upset. In an annual survey conducted by Green Giant, corn dethroned broccoli as the nation's favorite vegetable. It was the first time that broccoli had been booted out of the top spot, and really, it makes sense: corn is amazing in large part because it has a wonderful sweetness that's typically not associated with most vegetables. It's that sweetness that makes fresh corn on the cob so good, and while the canned and frozen stuff is fine, there's nothing quite like fresh-picked corn.

In order to eat corn when it's at its sweetest, it should be eaten within a week of harvesting. That's not always possible, though, and that brings us to our first must-have ingredient for truly stellar boiled corn — sugar. Add a little extra sweetness with sugar, and then? Use a dash of lemon juice to help the ears of corn hold their crunch.

Grilled corn on the cob is delicious, don't get us wrong. But there are plenty of nights when you just might not feel like firing up the grill, and in that case, boiling corn is a perfectly acceptable alternative — especially with these two simple additions that will take your corn on the cob to the next level.