Boil Corn On The Cob In Milk For A Sweeter Bite

If you want to boil corn on the cob in milk, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. For one thing, you want to make sure you get fresh corn. The sooner you cook the cobs after buying them, the better the flavor you'll get. This is because as corn sits around, it starts to break its sugars down into starch. On top of that, it starts to lose nutrients as well as have less of its signature fragrance. Once you've got your perfect, fresh ears of corn picked out, make sure to remove the husks. This allows the corn to come into contact with the milk so as to bring out its sweetness.

After you're done husking, it's time to get down to business and cook the corn on the cob. For this, you're actually going to want to start off by boiling water in the pot you plan to cook with. Yes, you heard that right — even though you're going to be cooking your corn with milk too, you'll still need water as well. When your water is boiling, that's when it's time to add about 1 cup of milk to the pot, as well as some butter, and finally, throw in your corn for the perfect summer or fall side.