Yes, You Can Definitely Freeze Corn On The Cob

Canned corn is fine, and while it's true that frozen corn is often sweeter than fresh corn on the cob, there's still nothing quite like choosing some fresh ears, and serving them right off the grill. It might have something to do with the small window of time there is to enjoy it while in season. But we have some good news for anyone who wishes they could get a taste of summer and some corn on the cob during those long winter months: You can absolutely freeze it.

Freezing corn on the cob takes a little work, but it's worth it. Imagine those deep, dark, cold winter nights — then whipping up a steak and some corn on the cob with feta and herbs. It's definitely worth setting aside some room in your freezer for that much-needed taste of summer.

That said, there are a series of steps that need to be taken in order to successfully freeze corn. If you take shortcuts or don't follow through with some of these steps, you'll have tasteless, freezer-burned corn that's mushy instead of delicious — which isn't just a waste of valuable freezer space, it's pretty heartbreaking, too.