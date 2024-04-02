The Key Difference Between A Dutch Baby And Yorkshire Pudding

When it comes to cooking, it's always fun to see the variations of dishes that people come up with using similar ingredients. One such food argument that has crept up in the past has been between a Dutch baby and Yorkshire pudding. To those in the know, a Dutch baby really is just a large, puffy pancake, while Yorkshire pudding is a savory side dish that has graced meat-heavy meals in England for centuries. Yet, some people tend to confuse the two as being the same, owing to a similarity of ingredients and appearance.

However, one key difference distinguishes them: A Dutch baby requires sugar, while Yorkshire pudding requires salt. While it is evident that this little ingredient swap will change the flavor profile of the dish being made, you may not know that it also leads to other significant changes in the appearance and the purpose of the dish.