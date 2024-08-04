This Iconic Soup Mix Effortlessly Adds Major Flavor To Potato Salad

Potato salad is one of the most classic summer side dishes, especially for a backyard barbecue. Whether you're making it Amish-style or from an old family recipe, this dish is always a crowd favorite — only if you season it properly, though. Potato salad is typically seasoned with pungent ingredients like dill and vinegar, but you can bring a new earthy spin to your preparation by seasoning it with a French onion soup mix.

French onion soup mix has a more hearty combination of spices, including, of course, onions and other salty ingredients, that create a great aromatic flavor base. While traditionally used for soup broth, adding dry spices to your potato salad not only gives it a new flavor, but also makes prep easier. Imagine having a bland store-bought container of potato salad — add some French onion soup mix, and problem solved. French onion soup can also be made with potatoes, so the spices will naturally complement your potato salad and enhance the creamy flavors.