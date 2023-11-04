Break Your Boring Burger Pattern With Onion Soup Seasoning

Seasoning is perfect for flavor refinement, giving you precise control over the taste of each dish. If you have a decent selection in your spice rack, you'll find yourself able to enhance most meals. But spices don't just have to be from your salt shaker or your pepper grinder. Believe it or not, your soup seasoning can be used as an ingredient in lots of meals besides soup. It's great in all kinds of slow cooker roasts, in sandwiches, and it's perfect as the sole seasoning in your burgers.

If you love yourself a delicious onion burger, you can actually add onion soup seasoning to give it a similar flavor. Onion soup seasoning gives you a rich onion flavor and it'll also save you from having to figure out which spices to choose. And yes, you can totally add actual onions to the burger if you have them — in fact, it's recommended.