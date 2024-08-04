Oak Cutting Boards Look Gorgeous, But There's One Big Problem

Despite all these downsides, there are still a few reasons why you might want to purchase an oak cutting board. For one thing, oak may actually have antiseptic properties. So, as long as you care for them properly, you may be able to counteract some of the downsides of the material.

For one thing, oak is a fairly heavy wood, which means the board stays put on your countertop. This is a big bonus, especially from plastic, which is a lightweight material that can slip and slide if you're not careful. One cutting board mistake you may not realize you're making is to slap it on the countertop and call it a day. However, to avoid this issue, one easy trick is to place a wet paper towel or cloth under the board to help hold it in place.

And lastly, another perk of oak cutting boards is their appearance. Their sleek, wooden design makes them ideal for use as charcuterie boards or decorative placemats on your dinner table. It's up to you to weigh the pros and cons and decide whether or not oak is the right material for your cutting boards the next time you shop.