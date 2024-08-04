The Unexpected Veggie That Gives Tacos A Texture Upgrade

What better way to enhance your next batch of tacos than to include more colorful produce? Whether you typically prepare tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, or refried beans, adding complementary ingredients with varying textures can make your next platter of these Mexican delicacies more satisfying. While most home cooks adorn ground beef tacos with a zesty guacamole by adding shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, green beans are the unexpected vegetable worth trying.

Beyond having a moderate protein count, green beans are full of essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and vitamin C. Even though these nutritional benefits are a plus, the underlying advantage of adding green beans to your next round of tacos comes from their texture. Raw green beans are crunchy and hard, but with the correct cooking method, they take on a softer consistency while retaining just the right amount of crunch. Better yet, green beans have a mild flavor that makes these veggies an ideal ingredient for soaking up signature spices and flavors.

Yet, the biggest draw in adding green beans to your favorite Mexican fare has a lot to do with their versatility in preparation. There isn't just one way to add vibrant legumes to folded tortillas. Depending on your filling of choice and other included ingredients, there are several ways to prepare green beans so they add just the right amount of texture to your next plate of hand-crafted tacos.