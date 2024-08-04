The Unexpected Veggie That Gives Tacos A Texture Upgrade
What better way to enhance your next batch of tacos than to include more colorful produce? Whether you typically prepare tacos with seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, or refried beans, adding complementary ingredients with varying textures can make your next platter of these Mexican delicacies more satisfying. While most home cooks adorn ground beef tacos with a zesty guacamole by adding shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, green beans are the unexpected vegetable worth trying.
Beyond having a moderate protein count, green beans are full of essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, and vitamin C. Even though these nutritional benefits are a plus, the underlying advantage of adding green beans to your next round of tacos comes from their texture. Raw green beans are crunchy and hard, but with the correct cooking method, they take on a softer consistency while retaining just the right amount of crunch. Better yet, green beans have a mild flavor that makes these veggies an ideal ingredient for soaking up signature spices and flavors.
Yet, the biggest draw in adding green beans to your favorite Mexican fare has a lot to do with their versatility in preparation. There isn't just one way to add vibrant legumes to folded tortillas. Depending on your filling of choice and other included ingredients, there are several ways to prepare green beans so they add just the right amount of texture to your next plate of hand-crafted tacos.
How to prepare green beans for ultra-satisfying tacos
Sure enough, there are several ways to upgrade green beans before serving them on freshly prepared tacos. If you enjoy tacos with roasted garden salsa, consider roasting green beans in the oven to build your tacos' underlying flavors. Roasting green beans at a high temperature also imbues their exterior with crispy caramelized spots. Better yet, add a bit of cooking oil and your favorite taco seasoning for extra flavor. Alternatively, if you're using green beans to create brighter, more fresh-tasting tacos, boil green beans until they've reached your desired firmness and then run them under cold water. Add to tacos as is or heat blanched green beans in a skillet for a minute or two with your favorite spices and a bit of lime juice before serving.
Beyond using a skillet after boiling or blanching green beans, you can also prepare legumes in just a pan on the stovetop. To give green beans an added char, make blistered green beans. Sear seasoned veggies in oil over high heat, turning as they crackle. The high heat gives the exterior of your beans a more definitive texture, which also enhances their flavor. Blistering aside, you can also use your skillet to sauté green beans with chopped garlic and your favorite seasonings. As long as you avoid overcooking, there are many ways to prepare green beans so they add more texture to your next batch of homemade tacos.
Fresh green beans aren't the only way to upgrade the texture of classic tacos
Luckily, if you're fresh out of raw beans, frozen green beans are a great alternative for a simple taco night upgrade. As a matter of fact, with mindful preparation, frozen green beans can provide your tacos with the same amount of satisfying texture. Just be mindful when boiling or roasting and strive to keep cooked beans firm and vibrant in color. Speaking of fresh green bean alternatives, you may be inclined to use canned green beans as opposed to frozen.
While canned green beans may be flavorful, they have a softer consistency. The difference between canned vs. frozen green beans has a lot to do with how these legumes are preserved in their raw state. Vegetables are typically canned at high temperatures, causing them to take on a softer texture at the time of consumption. Even though canned green beans may be tasty and nutritious, they're not the best option when it comes to adding more texture to your next plate of tacos.
On the other hand, if all you have are cooked leftover green beans in your refrigerator, consider how these veggies were originally prepared before using them on your tacos. Since cooked leftover beans have already been heated, reheating may cause them to break down and turn mushy. The next time you want to add another complementary texture to your tacos, prepare fresh or frozen green beans for a nutritious yet flavorful boost.