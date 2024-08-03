The Classic Sandwich Jane Austen Absolutely Adored

Jane Austen remains among the most influential authors of all time, creating masterpieces such as "Sense and Sensibility" and inspiring everything from zombified retellings of her work in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" to the racy, joyfully anachronistic "Bridgerton." It's natural to want to know more about an author of her skill and impact, and there's hardly a better way to do that than to enjoy some of her favorite foods.

Toasted cheese was one of her favorites, which we know thanks to the record-keeping of a close friend. If that were all we knew about her favorite, we'd be in trouble since "toasted cheese" can describe no less than three meals, all of which use different cooking styles. Luckily, the handwritten "household book" of Austen's friend, Martha Lloyd, has survived for over 200 years. Besides containing multiple recipes and remedies of the time, it lists the exact ingredients of Austen's preferred version: Grated cheese with an egg, mustard, and butter, served on toast.