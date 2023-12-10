It's About Time You Add Scrambled Eggs To Your Grilled Cheese

Although purists might disagree, you can add all sorts of different ingredients to a grilled cheese sandwich and still have it count as such. You can even add other elements of a breakfast sandwich without it losing its right to the grilled cheese label, as long as the main components are still lots of cheese melted on grilled bread. So go ahead and throw in a slice of ham or a couple of pieces of bacon. While you're at it, why not add some avocado too?

Don't be afraid to spruce up those scrambled eggs with veggies and meat for the ultimate eggy grilled cheese. Include diced onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, bits of bacon, and, of course, plenty of shredded cheese together with the raw eggs then scramble them up — you won't regret it! Even if you don't want to add any breakfast meat or vegetables, consider tossing some shredded cheese in while scrambling those eggs. After all, the more cheese you can stuff in this sandwich the better!

While you're at it, be sure to use more than just one kind of cheese. As great as cheddar is, a selection of cheeses is always ideal when it comes to a truly delectable grilled cheese sandwich. And of course, give yourself bonus points for each extra variety of cheese you include. Together with those scrambled eggs, you're guaranteed a melt-in-your-mouth dining experience whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner.