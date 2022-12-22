Crumbl Cookies May Have Violated Child Labor Laws

Kids really love cookies, you certainly don't need us to tell you that. Who doesn't know a kid that wouldn't jump at the chance of getting some cookies? But what do cookies and child labor laws have to do with each other? Are America's youngsters putting down their toys and punching clocks just to fulfill that craving for sweet, sweet chocolate chips?

Before we get into that, we must first talk about Crumbl Cookies. Having first opened in 2017 in Utah under the control of cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley (via Crumbl Cookies), the chain has become well-known for its wide variety of flavors and its often-rotating weekly menu. Indeed, the unique characteristics of Crumbl Cookies' success are something to talk about – The Silicon Review's interview with Jason McGowan details that the company prides itself on "transparency," with open kitchens where customers can watch cookies being made with fresh, gourmet ingredients. ABC News also notes that the company's focus on marketing through extensive social media use also helped its rise to popularity, with an incredible 1.7 million followers on TikTok as of 2021. For Crumbl Cookies, the old saying "that's the way the cookie crumbles" seems to be something of a good luck charm.

But for all of Crumbl Cookies' well-earned success, it seems that scandals may find their way into the dough every now and then. Crumbl Cookies has recently been accused of violating child labor laws in several stores across not one, but six different states.