The Mistake You Might Be Guilty Of When Making Fresh Pasta

When it comes to fresh pasta, many people get too intimidated to try making it. It's easier than you think to craft fresh pasta, and it can truly shine with the addition of a light sauce or even just some pesto. Depending on what kind you decide to make, you might have leftover trimmings and scraps. Throwing them out? Huge mistake.

Some pasta shapes — like the ravioli in homemade ricotta ravioli in a butter and sage sauce – will call for trimming the edges of the ravioli to make them look clean and presentable. While you might be tempted to discard those, you definitely shouldn't. The professionals know this, and some companies that sell fresh pasta will also sell packets of the scraps. Cutting down on waste is just part of the reasoning here, and these scraps are perfectly fine for all kinds of uses — particularly for just cooking and serving with your favorite sauce.

Once those pasta scraps become the main course, there's no need to call them trimmings or leftovers. They've been used in rustic sauces and soups for generations. So save your scraps of fresh pasta and turn them into maltagliati!