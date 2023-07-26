Make Fresh Pasta Shine By Opting For A Lighter Sauce

Have you ever wondered why fresh pasta from your favorite Italian restaurant always tastes so much better than the kind you boil from a box yourself? The answer could lie in how it's prepared. Fresh pasta, when made from scratch, is never dried and boxed, so the flavor and texture are slightly different (and many would agree, better) than anything you'll find in a box from your local grocery store.

Thankfully, making fresh pasta dough is incredibly easy, but when you put in all that work, you want the pasta to be the star of the show rather than its sauce. No need to slather it in a dense sauce like a Bolognese; it will shine without much help. And for that reason, you should always pair it with a super light sauce, such as a pesto, or even just salted butter and Parmesan, known as "pasta al burro" in Northern Italy.

While a pasta maker might help move the process along, there's no reason to be intimidated by preparing your own homemade pasta by hand. It comes down to two basic ingredients, plus a few kitchen tools.