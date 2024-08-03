Cheese Crisp Bowls Are A Creative Way To Upgrade Any Salad
Move over bread bowls: There's a new edible tableware in town, and we're not talking about lettuce cups. Sturdy, savory, and salty, a cheese crisp bowl is a creative and functional way to plate your favorite salads. Whether you're convincing a picky eater to eat their greens or just want to experience a fun new way to enjoy a medley of veggies, cheese crisp bowls make a delicious serving dish that can elevate any salad.
As you eat your salad, you can break off pieces of the cheese crisp bowl into your assortment of garden-fresh greens to give those tender, leafy veggies a rich-tasting crunch. Once you've consumed the salad, you can cap off your meal by indulging in what remains of this cheesy, edible bowl before heading into a post-lunch nap without washing an extra plate (because, of course, it's making its way through your digestive tract).
Not only are they a delicious novelty to eat out of, but cheese crisp bowls are surprisingly simple to make and customizable to boot. In addition to the many different cheese varieties to pick from, you can jazz up this dairy-packed bowl with herbs and spices to give your medley an herbaceous, mouthwateringly delicious aroma that makes the salad experience that much more enjoyable.
Tips for making cheese crisp bowls
Although it seems like a kitchen adventure reserved only for Michelin-star chefs and architects, you'd be surprised just how simple and accessible preparing a cheese crisp bowl can be. By keeping a few tips in mind, you'll have a one-of-a-kind, ready-to-eat salad basin in around 10 minutes.
Although snackable cheese crisps are often made in the air fryer or oven, cheese crisp bowls start on a skillet set to medium to high heat. The cheese will gently bubble and ooze before turning into a beautiful golden color. Once you see that appetizing hue, the cheese is pliable enough to be molded into the bowl of your dreams.
But how exactly do you fashion a salad crock out of a skillet of melted cheese? A stemless wine glass, an upside bowl, or an inverted muffin tray are some of the tools you can lean on to transform a hodgepodge of cheese into tableware. Once cooled and hardened, gently remove the solid, cheesy structure from its mold and fill it with your best salad recipe. Toss your salad ingredients before adding them to the cheese crisp bowl to ensure even distribution of dressing and maintain the bowl's crispy bravado.
Best cheeses for making a salad bowl
Before you make a cheese crisp bowl, consider which types of cheese work most effectively. You'll want to opt for a variety that melts well and dries crispy – think hard, low-moisture cheese. Similarly, it's best to use shredded cheese for fast and even melting.
For a tried and true utilitarian selection that's used in many salads, opt for a bowl made with nutty, salty Parmesan cheese — an essential choice for a Caesar salad. Tangy feta laced with herbs makes a deliciously funky serving bowl perfect for Greek salads. Aged cheddar is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser with sharp, pungent flavors that work well with Southwest-inspired salads featuring black beans, fresh guacamole, roasted corn, and romaine lettuce. For a mild-tasting cheese that won't distract from a busy salad, build a bowl with a mellow-mannered Swiss cheese.
Although they can still work, cheese with an ultra-high moisture content, such as fresh mozzarella and ricotta, can take longer to melt and don't develop that must-have golden brown crunch quite as easily. However, you can mix trace amounts into a combination of cheeses so you can still enjoy their flavor.
Next time you're craving a salad, shake up your routine by serving it in a cheese crisp bowl. Trust us, your tastebuds (and dinner guests) will thank you.