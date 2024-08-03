Cheese Crisp Bowls Are A Creative Way To Upgrade Any Salad

Move over bread bowls: There's a new edible tableware in town, and we're not talking about lettuce cups. Sturdy, savory, and salty, a cheese crisp bowl is a creative and functional way to plate your favorite salads. Whether you're convincing a picky eater to eat their greens or just want to experience a fun new way to enjoy a medley of veggies, cheese crisp bowls make a delicious serving dish that can elevate any salad.

As you eat your salad, you can break off pieces of the cheese crisp bowl into your assortment of garden-fresh greens to give those tender, leafy veggies a rich-tasting crunch. Once you've consumed the salad, you can cap off your meal by indulging in what remains of this cheesy, edible bowl before heading into a post-lunch nap without washing an extra plate (because, of course, it's making its way through your digestive tract).

Not only are they a delicious novelty to eat out of, but cheese crisp bowls are surprisingly simple to make and customizable to boot. In addition to the many different cheese varieties to pick from, you can jazz up this dairy-packed bowl with herbs and spices to give your medley an herbaceous, mouthwateringly delicious aroma that makes the salad experience that much more enjoyable.