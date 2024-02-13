It's Time To Start Making Cheese Crisps In Your Air Fryer

It was merely a few years ago that we lived in a world where kitchens weren't dominated by the convenience and versatility of air fryers, but now that we have them, we can't imagine cooking without these handy gadgets. From salmon to tofu and orange slices to boot, when it comes to air fryers, if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Lately, we've been dreaming about cheese crisps. Sure, we can just mosey on over to the supermarket and purchase a box of cheese crisps, but that's no adventure, and you may already have the ingredients on hand to whip up a batch in your air fryer anyway.

All you have to do is line the air fryer basket with a sheet of parchment paper to avoid a sticky mess, cut some cheese into the shape of your liking, and air fry them until they're as crunchy as chips — et voilà – you'll have a protein-packed snack with a satisfying crunch to curb your hunger between meals. You may be wondering, what's the difference between making the crisps in the air fryer versus in the oven? For starters, air fryers work twice as fast as conventional ovens, which makes them ideal for making cheese crisps in a flash. The heated circulation in air fryers facilitates even cooking for consistent texture and flavor, so you won't end up with a batch of half-cooked cheese crisps.