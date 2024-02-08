Miso Is A Powerhouse Ingredient For Unbeatable Mac And Cheese

Adding unexpected ingredients to a classic dish like mac and cheese might leave some passionate fans shaking their heads, but there are many unique additions that can take an already delicious-tasting dish further. In the case of macaroni and cheese, miso is one such powerhouse ingredient that can make for a truly unbeatable flavor.

While miso is often found bubbling on the stove in a pot of miso soup or mixed into a flavorful salad dressing, this versatile ingredient also does wonders in intensifying your macaroni and cheese. Miso is made up of powerful ingredients such as fermented soybeans, salt, and a fungus called koji, so it packs in a lot of unique flavors that happen to be complementary to cheese. Miso's naturally nutty taste can heighten the soft and buttery flavors of cheese, making for a much more complex and layered taste overall. The savory flavors already present in mac and cheese will be augmented too, as miso's well-rounded umami flavor ties all the different ingredients of this dish into one.

This paste can set your mac and cheese apart by turning an otherwise familiar-tasting dish into something a little different and interesting, leaving guests wondering just what exactly your secret ingredient is. So, for the supporters and skeptics of this addition alike, here's how you can make it for yourself.