The Umami Ingredient That'll Give Almost Any Pasta A Serious Upgrade

As far as easy dinners go, you can't beat a bowl of pasta with sauce. It's cheap, simple to make, and beloved by pretty much everyone. There's always room for a little experimentation, however, especially if you're getting tired of the same old spaghetti. Sometimes the sauce itself can use an upgrade — store-bought sauce, or even homemade sauce made with just a few ingredients, can come out a bit one-note. But if you've got a container of miso paste in the fridge, you've got the perfect umami bomb to make your pasta sauce taste like it was made by a professional chef.

Miso is a salty, fermented soybean paste that's most often used for making, of course, miso soup. Its earthy, meaty flavor can be used as a secret weapon to make countless foods taste magically better, including a batch of pasta sauce. All you have to do is mix a tablespoon or two in with your sauce of choice, and you'll get a more complex flavor without any heavy lifting in the kitchen. In fact, people will probably ask you how long you simmered your sauce, as miso gives dishes a richness that you can usually only achieve by slaving over a hot stove all day.