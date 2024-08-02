Baked Beans Are The Slept-On Upgrade For Boxed Mac And Cheese

Boxed mac and cheese can easily satisfy your next midday craving for a warm and savory meal in a snap. As long as you have access to a stove and a bit of butter and milk, you can make lusciously creamy noodles and cheese in under 15 minutes. However, adding protein-rich ingredients to this popular kid-friendly meal may be necessary to keep your tummy satisfied for more than an hour or two. While you can always elevate boxed mac and cheese with creamy, tangy ingredients, you may be looking to upgrade your next box with ingredients with varying textures and bolder flavors. Sure enough, baked beans are the ingredient you need to enhance your next box of macaroni and cheese.

Baked beans are typically made with bean varieties like navy, great northern, and pinto and cooked in a sweet and savory sauce composed of various spices, ketchup or barbecue sauce, and a touch of sweetness from brown sugar or molasses. This popular side dish is an easy, flavorful way to enhance both the taste and texture of mac and cheese while simultaneously transforming the favored snack into a more complete meal. Not only can you prepare and serve baked beans and mac and cheese in more ways than one, but there are also several varieties of baked beans to choose from, which can change the resulting flavor of this simple dish.