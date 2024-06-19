Elevate Your Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Creamy, Tangy Ingredient

So why Greek yogurt? Or better yet, why yogurt in the first place? Most boxed mac and cheese varieties come with cooking suggestions on the side, advising to use butter and a splash of milk to turn powdered cheese into sauce. The result is often a soupy consistency that leaves your mac either watered down, or with chunks of cheese dust sitting in the pot. While milk or even a thicker liquid like heavy cream may help the powder become sauce, it doesn't have the substance to create a truly creamy result.

Yogurt, on the other hand, is designed to be whipped and thick by nature, and it doesn't thin out as much when mixed with other ingredients. Of course, you'll need to be careful to purchase plain yogurt, not vanilla or any other flavor unless you're looking to get really creative with your meal. What sets Greek yogurt apart is the fact that the excess liquid is strained after culturing, giving it a thicker consistency and a tangier flavor after the sweet milk whey is removed.

Greek yogurt's tangy taste pairs well with boxed cheese sauces, which are often mildly sweet, creating an elevated cheese for your mac. Depending on the type of milk used, Greek yogurts will have a greater or lower fat content. For ultimate creaminess, choose a whole-milk variety, but you can also use low-fat and non-fat versions if preferred.