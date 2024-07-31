Yes, You Can Freeze Coffee Beans To Keep Them Fresh

If you're the type that doesn't like to start their day without a cup of joe, you might be tempted to stock up on coffee beans. Whether you just like to know you're not going to run out or you found a particular favorite that you want to save and savor, you might find yourself wanting to keep those coffee beans past their recommended shelf life.

Coffee beans don't last forever, even when they're sealed or stored properly in a cool, dark place. Exposure to air will start to degrade your coffee, as aromas escape and a process called oxidation begins. During this process, the oils in coffee start to break down and become rancid, turning those delicious flavors into something bitter.

The good news is that you can definitely put a stop to these processes by freezing your coffee beans. If this advice runs contrary to what you've been told previously, we're going to debunk those old myths and tell you why freezing is not the enemy of freshness. Successfully freezing your coffee beans takes a few steps to ensure that it's done properly, but don't worry. It's pretty straightforward, and worth it in the long run.