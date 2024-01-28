Here's How Many Cups Of Coffee You Can Get From A Standard Bag

If you buy lots of coffee from the grocery store, maybe you have a vague sense of how long each bag will last, even if you can't think of a firm answer when somebody asks. If you only have one cup of joe in the morning, then one bag should last you a long while. If you put away multiple cups per day and end up with headaches if you skip your morning cup, maybe a bag only lasts you a week or less. But there's some loose math you can use to figure out exactly how many cups of coffee you'll get out of one bag.

The "golden ratio" for coffee is one to two tablespoons of coffee grounds per 6 ounces of water, according to the National Coffee Association. While a cup equals 8 ounces, sometimes in coffee talk you'll see 6 ounces used to mean a "cup of coffee." To keep the math minimal here, a 12-ounce bag of coffee (which tends to be the most common size) will make around 32 cups if you're filling your mug to 6 ounces, and about 21 cups if you're filling your mug closer to the brim.