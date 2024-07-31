Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Hidden Gem In New Orleans Isn't A Cajun Spot

Beloved TV personality, cookbook author, and decades-long restaurateur, Emeril Lagasse is a towering figure in the culinary world. Widely known for his contributions to Food Network and "Top Chef," Lagasse honed his cooking skills in the great city of New Orleans. As a result, Lagasse is considered somewhat of an authority on Creole and Cajun styles of cooking. However, his culinary interests expand beyond those types of cuisine.

In an April 2020 interview with The Travel Addict, the esteemed chef was asked about the "hidden gems" of New Orleans restaurants. Surprisingly, Lagasse named Pho Tau Bay, an establishment specializing in Vietnamese cuisine. As explained by Lagasse, "Not as hidden as it used to be but still my go to for weeknight dinners." The chef also highlighted some of his favorite dishes at the restaurant, including chicken pho and chargrilled pork spring rolls, as well as banh mi, which the culinary legend described as "killer." Based on Lagasse's recommendation, it's likely that Pho Tau Bay won't exhibit any of the red flags to look for when eating at a Vietnamese restaurant.