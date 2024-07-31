Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Hidden Gem In New Orleans Isn't A Cajun Spot
Beloved TV personality, cookbook author, and decades-long restaurateur, Emeril Lagasse is a towering figure in the culinary world. Widely known for his contributions to Food Network and "Top Chef," Lagasse honed his cooking skills in the great city of New Orleans. As a result, Lagasse is considered somewhat of an authority on Creole and Cajun styles of cooking. However, his culinary interests expand beyond those types of cuisine.
In an April 2020 interview with The Travel Addict, the esteemed chef was asked about the "hidden gems" of New Orleans restaurants. Surprisingly, Lagasse named Pho Tau Bay, an establishment specializing in Vietnamese cuisine. As explained by Lagasse, "Not as hidden as it used to be but still my go to for weeknight dinners." The chef also highlighted some of his favorite dishes at the restaurant, including chicken pho and chargrilled pork spring rolls, as well as banh mi, which the culinary legend described as "killer." Based on Lagasse's recommendation, it's likely that Pho Tau Bay won't exhibit any of the red flags to look for when eating at a Vietnamese restaurant.
Pho Tau Bay: a destination for culinary greats
The relationship between Emeril Lagasse and New Orlean's Pho Tau Bay is so strong that the restaurant even features a quote from the chef on its website: "I am crazy for Vietnamese food — and this is my favorite spot." The restaurant had humble origins as a food stand but eventually transformed into the eatery that's is known as today in 1982. One glance at the menu makes it clear that there's a whole lot to love about the establishment. Along with Lagasse's tasty menu recommendations, diners can also indulge in dishes like vermicelli salad bowls, fried wontons, and Hu Tieu Mem Bo Kho, which is a Vietnamese stew featuring spiced beef, carrots, and rice noodles.
Lagasse is not the only notable culinary figure who's dined at Pho Tau Bay. Anthony Bourdain also patronized the establishment in 2013 while filming his television show "The Layover." The widely respected chef was known for holding strident culinary opinions (as illustrated by Bourdain's loathing of Kobe beef hamburgers), so his visiting a restaurant speaks volumes about its quality.
Tips for dining at a Vietnamese restaurant
Whether you're lucky enough to dine at Emeril Lagasse's New Orleans hidden gem Pho Tau Bay or are enjoying Vietnamese cuisine at an establishment local to you, certain knowledge can enhance the experience. When eating a bowl of Pho, the soup is often served with condiments and garnishes, including hoisin sauce, bean sprouts, sliced chili peppers, lime, and culantro, a leafy green herb with a peppery, citrus-infused flavor. Diners are encouraged to experiment with different amounts and combinations when it comes to these add-ins to create a unique flavor profile suited to their individual palates.
While formality is not a major concern at all restaurants, understanding basic etiquette when it comes to Vietnamese dining is never a bad idea. For instance, don't sample food directly from the dish it's being served on. Instead, transfer food to your own dish, then eat it. As for your chopsticks, never leave them standing vertically in a bowl of rice. This orientation draws comparisons to incense bowls, which are often used in funeral rites. As a result, vertical chopsticks can be seen as a reference to death, or in the very least, they may come across as disrespectful. With this advice, you can take a page out of Lagasse's playbook and indulge in tasty Vietnamese cuisine with confidence.