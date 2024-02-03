The Ironing Board Hack For An Effective Cooling Rack In A Pinch

There's more to your ironing board than meets the eye. Sure, you can use it for stacking clothes you intend to iron someday. You can even use it as an additional surface for folding clothes. But you might be excited to discover your ironing board could be put to better use in your kitchen than your laundry room. This household apparatus can be converted into an efficient and effective cooling rack for large-scale baking projects within minutes.

If you think about it, standard cooling racks are an essential kitchen tool, yet they are nothing more than crisscrossed metal strips that create an elevated platform where your cookies and cakes can cool. An ironing board is also made of metal with a built-in grid that allows for airflow. When used for ironing tasks, the board has to be able to handle the heat, so metal is the perfect option. It also needs to allow an escape route for steam, heat, and moisture — hence the grid pattern. In essence, an ironing board is just a giant cooling rack with the added benefit of raising to counter height.