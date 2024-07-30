The Ridiculously Expensive Square Watermelons Only Found In Japan

While Japan may be widely known for its development of delicious dishes like grilled chicken ramen and miso soup, who knew this vast Asian country was also responsible for cultivating pricey, square-shaped watermelons? Sure enough, in the city of Zentsuji in Kagawa prefecture on the island of Shikoku, farmers take special care to grow Stripe King watermelons in plastic or glass vessels until they mature to an unconventional square shape. These specially grown melons are nearly impossible to find in the U.S. and, depending on where they're purchased in Japan, cost anywhere between $65 to more than $500 when you factor in size and availability.

The high price tag of Zentsuji square watermelons is a direct reflection of the work required to produce these specially-sized fruits. The process of adequately caring for and harvesting square-shaped melons is laborious and time-consuming. Young oval-shaped watermelons are placed in clear glass or acrylic boxes made strategically smaller than fully-sized watermelons. As the fruit matures, it begins to form in alignment with the shape of the container.

However, farmers must consistently monitor growth to ensure the watermelons grow at the right speed and showcase perfect vertical stripes along the rind. Due to the finicky growing process, only 200 cube-shaped watermelons are produced and sold each year. To fully understand the high price point of these melons and their relation to Japanese culture, you need to know why square-shaped watermelons were developed in the first place.