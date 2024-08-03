Frozen Cakes Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

In our modern world of sheer convenience, most foods have had a frozen makeover — even freshly baked ones like cakes. Frozen baked goods have been steadily on the rise in popularity in recent years, with over 100 million Americans consuming sweet frozen bakery items in 2020 (per Statista). As more people realize that frozen cakes offer convenience and deliciousness at a reasonable cost, manufacturers have responded by increasing their output. However, more options can often mean lower quality, and in some cases, food companies have opted to fill their cakes with ingredients that you'd likely rather avoid. Additives, emulsifiers, artificial food colorings, and preservatives can often be standard-issue in these cakes, and while they're all added to improve flavor and texture, they can leave customers feeling a little confused about what they just ate.

Luckily, it's not all bad news. There are also a lot of frozen cakes out there that avoid these things as much as possible, and instead have an ingredients list full of recognizable, non-GMO items. We're aware that you probably don't have much time to scour the shelves for the best and worst of the bunch. So, we've done the hard work for you. ‌