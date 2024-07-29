Make Your Pillsbury Biscuits In The Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

Unless you've been totally out of the loop for the last five years, chances are there's an air fryer taking up some real estate on your kitchen counter. The trendy gadgets have revolutionized how we heat and reheat foods that would normally be fried, like french fries and crispy crab rangoons. But what you might not know is how well air fryers can tackle small baking jobs, like a tube of Pillsbury biscuits. In fact, if you try making your biscuits in an air fryer, you'll thank us later. An air fryer can make perfectly puffy, golden brown biscuits in less than 15 minutes, and you won't have to heat up your kitchen with the regular oven.

If you're worried that your biscuits will come out like fried dough or hush puppies from a regular fryer, don't be. Air fryers are not technically fryers at all; they're actually more like tiny convection ovens. With a couple of tweaks to the time and temperature in the instructions, an air fryer is the ideal tool for whipping up a quick batch of biscuits anytime.