How Food Companies Are Capitalizing On The Trendiness Of Air Fryers
In less than a decade, air fryers went from virtually unknown to familiar household appliances. They are the perfect way to get foods crispy without frying them, and they make a great addition to small kitchens that need a little more oven space. Nowadays, some air fryers have just one setting (air fry), while others are almost miniature ovens in themselves, with broil, bake, and toast settings.
In 2022, ReportLinker released a study that supports air fryers' anticipated growth through the years, citing "increasing health awareness, changing lifestyle, and increasing obesity rates" as several reasons people are more interested in air-fried foods. Now, as grocery prices rise, major food companies are shaping their products around the air fryer boom as well. In an effort to work with rising food costs, businesses are leaning into the air fryer trend, which suggests this new addition to the kitchen is here to stay.
Major food brands are creating air fryer-friendly products
Air fryer companies might have the pandemic to thank for the major rise in the appliance. NPD released their figures on air fryers, and in the last two years, air fryer sales increased a whopping 76 percent compared to the two years prior. With that said, food brands are getting into the minds of consumers and releasing more air fryer-focused foods. Kettle Foods, owned by Campbell Soup Company and known for popularizing kettle-cooked chips, recently released a new line of air-fried potato chips in three flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño, and Himalayan Salt.
DiGiorno and Stouffer's, both owned by Nestle, have launched air fryer pizza bites, while Tyson Foods now has air-fried chicken, too. "It's the biggest trend that we're seeing right now in modern cooking," Adam Graves, the president of the pizza and snacking division at Nestle U.S., told CNBC.
These days, air fryers come in a range of price points, which makes them suitable for any household. While higher-end air fryers such as Cuisinart's multi-purpose convection toaster oven air fryercan cost in the $200 range, others with just the basic air fryer option, like Elite Gourmet's compact air fryer, retail for as little as $40.