How Food Companies Are Capitalizing On The Trendiness Of Air Fryers

Air fryer companies might have the pandemic to thank for the major rise in the appliance. NPD released their figures on air fryers, and in the last two years, air fryer sales increased a whopping 76 percent compared to the two years prior. With that said, food brands are getting into the minds of consumers and releasing more air fryer-focused foods. Kettle Foods, owned by Campbell Soup Company and known for popularizing kettle-cooked chips, recently released a new line of air-fried potato chips in three flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeño, and Himalayan Salt.

DiGiorno and Stouffer's, both owned by Nestle, have launched air fryer pizza bites, while Tyson Foods now has air-fried chicken, too. "It's the biggest trend that we're seeing right now in modern cooking," Adam Graves, the president of the pizza and snacking division at Nestle U.S., told CNBC.

These days, air fryers come in a range of price points, which makes them suitable for any household. While higher-end air fryers such as Cuisinart's multi-purpose convection toaster oven air fryercan cost in the $200 range, others with just the basic air fryer option, like Elite Gourmet's compact air fryer, retail for as little as $40.