The Grocery Bag Hack To Keep Your Herbs Fresh For Way Longer

Many people struggle to find an effective way to keep herbs fresher longer. Even more harrowing is, on countless occasions, the delicate herb varieties deteriorate in your fridge or on your counter within a day of purchase. But there are ways to keep your herbs green and vibrant without guidance from mind-blowing revelations. This hack is easily achieved by anyone that owns a plastic bag.

Buying fresh herbs will undoubtedly open the debate of fresh herbs versus dry herbs. Isn't it better value for money to buy dried? In some scenarios, yes, but if you're willing to put a little effort into storing your fresh herbs, then there's no reason to buy dry herbs instead. Fresh herbs reign supreme when layered into salads, muddled into cocktails, sprinkled onto pasta, and even ground into a pesto.

This hack only requires a large plastic bag (either a grocery bag or extra-large storage bag will do) and a little patience. Placing the herbs into a glass with a little water and covering the herbs and the glass with a plastic bag allows fresh herbs to last much longer than they would within their store-bought wrappings. It's too easy not to give this a try.