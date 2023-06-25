Why It Can Be Dangerous To Cut Meat On A Wooden Board

A perfectly cooked cut of meat is certain to impress even the pickiest of dinner guests, but it's not always so easy to prepare. Plenty of safety precautions should be taken because raw meat can contain potentially harmful bacteria; if you ingest any of that bacteria by accident, you can get severely ill. One tricky rule to remember is to always prepare meat on a plastic cutting board rather than a wooden one. Wood is porous, which can trap bacteria — even when you try to wash it.

A wooden cutting board's small holes mean bacteria can get stuck in there, so when you try to rinse it with soap and water, there's a chance that some of that bacteria might still remain. Once you wash it and prepare other food using the same cutting board, you increase your risk of foodborne illness. Your best bet is to use a plastic, nonporous cutting board when handling meat because the bacteria will be more easily removed with soap and water.