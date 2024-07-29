What The Heck Is A Grilling Mat, And Do You Even Need One?

If you are going to use a grilling mat, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The first is you will want to forgo using any butter or oil as the extra fat can cause flame flare-ups. Your food will cook just fine without it, since meat typically produces grease as it cooks. If your grill mat fits properly on your grates, you shouldn't have to worry about the natural grease dripping off the sides.

When it is time to clean the grill mat, be certain to allow it to cool before you handle it. You don't want to use your go-to wire brush to clean your grill mat, or anything abrasive for that matter. While those are great for your grill grates, soap, warm water, and a sponge will get the job done. Once clean, store the mat flat. Roll it if necessary, but do not fold it.

No one absolutely needs a grill mat to prepare a meal, but it certainly makes grilling and cleaning up a little easier. If you choose to grill without one, just make certain you keep your grill shiny and clean and your grates free of burnt food bits.