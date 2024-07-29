What The Heck Is A Grilling Mat, And Do You Even Need One?
Grilling season is a vibe that brings so much joy for the taste buds. Nothing tastes better than grilled corn with red chile garlic butter dripping from the cob, grilled lobster tails, smoky and hot off the grates, or the piece de resistance, a sweet and spicy marinated steak. But the mess that comes with the process may have you thinking twice about firing up the grill. Thankfully, with a grilling mat that won't be the case.
A grill mat is a heat-resistant and nonstick cloth generally made of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), but it could be copper, too. Also known commercially as Teflon, this type of coated cookware is safe to use with the caveat that the temperature does not exceed 500 degrees Fahrenheit. High temperatures can degrade the integrity of Teflon, causing it to crack and break down. You might think that keeping the grill below that maximum temperature would be difficult with flame flare-ups, but since a grilling mat covers the grates, you tend not to have the typical flare-ups that happen when the juices and fats drip down to the heat source.
How it works
One of the features to love about a grilling mat is that it can be cut to fit whatever size grill you have. It's easy to clean up and reuse, and some mats are even dishwasher safe. It is also thin enough to ensure you still get those coveted grill marks, as well as the flavor and smoky taste that is synonymous with this cooking technique.
You can either place the mat on your grates after your grill has reached the desired temperature or before you fire it up; the choice is yours. However, you'll want to wait until your grill has heated to the appropriate temperature before you place your proteins, veggies, and fruits on top of the mat. Grill mats are especially nice to have when you are grilling delicate foods that tend to break apart or fall through the grates, like fish and some vegetables. The surface also makes it possible to grill an egg, as well as some of your favorite cheeses.
Things to consider
If you are going to use a grilling mat, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The first is you will want to forgo using any butter or oil as the extra fat can cause flame flare-ups. Your food will cook just fine without it, since meat typically produces grease as it cooks. If your grill mat fits properly on your grates, you shouldn't have to worry about the natural grease dripping off the sides.
When it is time to clean the grill mat, be certain to allow it to cool before you handle it. You don't want to use your go-to wire brush to clean your grill mat, or anything abrasive for that matter. While those are great for your grill grates, soap, warm water, and a sponge will get the job done. Once clean, store the mat flat. Roll it if necessary, but do not fold it.
No one absolutely needs a grill mat to prepare a meal, but it certainly makes grilling and cleaning up a little easier. If you choose to grill without one, just make certain you keep your grill shiny and clean and your grates free of burnt food bits.