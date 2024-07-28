Your Cucumber Salad Needs Crunch. Pistachios Hold The Key

Cucumber salad is a quintessential summer medley that's as cooling as it is crispy. Beyond its refreshing bravado and satisfying mouthfeel, cucumber salad is customizable to boot. When you're jazzing it up to reflect your unique tastes, don't just select the basics; be a little nutty and take this crave-curbing classic salad from ordinary to extraordinary by introducing pistachios.

Although cucumbers are crunchy, each bite gives way to a green-tasting blast of water. Adding pistachios to the mix can firm up the salad by giving it a more substantial, solid, and liquid-free crunch for a more dynamic mouthfeel. Similarly, pistachios bring a buttery, herbaceous, and notably nutty taste to the light, mild flavor of cucumbers. Although they have a unique taste of their own, pistachios play well with other cucumber salad classics, ensuring you never have to compromise on or omit your favorite fixings.

In addition to the flavor and texture upgrade, pistachios provide cucumber salads with a bolstered nutritional edge. Teeming with fiber, protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats, a pistachio-kissed cucumber salad is delicious and nutritious — what's not to love?