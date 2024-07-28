This Clever Rubber Band Trick Will Remind You To Turn Off Your Grill's Gas

Propane tanks should never be left on after running a gas grill. It's all too easy for someone to accidentally turn a knob on the grill and cause gas to spill out, which can fill the inside of an enclosed space and create a gas bomb. If you find you have a hard time remembering to turn the tank off after barbecuing, all you need to remind yourself is a clever rubber band trick from the minds at Cooks Illustrated: Simply wrap a rubber band around the valve handle of the propane tank. When the gas is on, take the rubber band off and wear it on your wrist. After the cooking is done, close the gas valve, take the rubber band off, and put it back on the valve.

Warm weather and grilling go hand in hand. And while there are some die-hards who believe that grilling season is year-round, for the rest of us, the grill only gets used for a few months — like on July 4th, which has included barbecues since the very beginning of our country's history. Because it's not an appliance we use all the time, it's easy to forget important safety routines like turning off the propane tank when you're done cooking. If you keep the gas locked down, you can easily get eight to 10 grill sessions in before you have to replace the tank, and you can rest easy knowing that there's no gas leaking on your back porch or patio.