Gas Stoves Could Become A Thing Of The Past. Here's What We Know

In one kitchen, just a click and poof — a blue light glows to heat the burner. Another kitchen may have a flat surface that radiates a red light. But, the blue flame from the gas stove might become a distant memory if some government agencies have their way.

According to HGTV, choosing gas over electric is a balance between availability, personal preference, and cost. Although gas stoves can heat up more quickly and efficiently, it can take skill to man the flame. While the continual usage cost can be easier on the wallet, the initial installation cost can be prohibitive. On the other hand, electric ranges can be less costly, easy to clean, and can be better for low heat. But, for the home cook who fancies themselves an aspiring chef, the electric range may not offer that versatility.

Unfortunately, the personal choice of gas versus electric may no longer be part of the home design conversation. According to a Bloomberg article, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is researching the "hidden hazard" that a gas stove presents. When in use, the kitchen appliance could emit pollutants that may induce health problems, including childhood asthma. Under its regulatory powers, the US agency can ban products that "can't be made safe." Although the gas line might not be shut down immediately, the kitchen stove might have limited options.