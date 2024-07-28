Our Favorite Store-Bought Tartar Sauce Tastes Just Like Homemade

While Vince's sauce shot to the top of the ladder for its fresh-from-the-kitchen taste, its delicious acidic elements didn't hurt. Primarily coming from vinegar and lemon juice, the acid helps brighten up and sharpen the otherwise rich sauce. It's also perfectly balanced with the sauce's other flavors, adding a bite behind them without being overpowering.

Those other flavors are surprisingly varied, coming from ingredients both typical and atypical of tartar sauces. Its typical flavors include the brininess of capers, herbal notes of dill, and vinegary crunch of pickles. Its atypical ingredients are much more exciting, including using egg yolk instead of whole eggs, a la kewpie, for richness, umami, and color. There's also some turmeric for more vibrancy.

Vince's also contains high-fructose corn syrup and sugar. Any kind of sugar is abnormal for homemade sauces but is in almost all prepackaged foods since sugar acts as both a preservative and palatability booster. Thankfully, the sugar in Vince's doesn't twist the flavor into too-sweet territory.

On a smaller note, it's nice that the sauce comes in a screw-top jar rather than a squeeze bottle. Since it's thick, the wide opening makes it much easier to scoop out. That thickness also makes it easy to spread and helps it cling to foods you dip in it.