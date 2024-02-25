Mayo Is The Secret Ingredient For Incredibly Juicy Chicken

In case you still need some convincing, there are a few reasons why mayo is so beneficial. Chicken is a particularly lean cut of meat without much fat of its own, which is why it can easily become tough when cooked. However, if you add a layer of mayonnaise to the chicken, the mayo leaves a very thin layer of fat and protein from the egg, which locks in the chicken's moisture without imparting its own flavor to the meat as it cooks.

This thin layer of mayo also encourages the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that gives browned food its delicious flavor. Since chicken cooks quickly, it can be difficult to achieve the beautiful brown sear without overcooking it, but the protein and fat from the mayo increases the browning without drying out the chicken.

Mayo isn't only effective for making juicy chicken when used on its own, though. A dollop of mayonnaise in your chicken's marinade acts as an excellent binding agent, helping it adhere to the chicken instead of sliding off in the pan. Especially thin or sugar-heavy marinades can burn easily, but the added mayo thickens the sauce and coats the sugars, preventing them from burning quickly. The acid in the mayo can also tenderize the meat while it marinates, ensuring a juicy cut every time.