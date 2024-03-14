Your Air Fryer Is Perfect For Quick And Easy Calamari

The biggest selling point for air-fried calamari is its ease of preparation. However, there are still a few tips worth keeping in mind to achieve the perfect batch.

For starters, determine the type of calamari you want to purchase for your recipe. Buying whole squid is a great option, but it's not exactly the most effortless, as you'll have to wash and cut the cephalopod with precision. For a hassle-free calamari cooking experience that only requires thawing, frozen calamari rounds are a great choice.

For the coating, an ultra-wet batter isn't a good option for the air fryer as it can drip through the gaps in the basket before it develops a crunchy jacket of goodness. However, a combination of flour, eggs, and panko breadcrumbs makes for a mess-free coating that adheres to the calamari. Don't forget spices and herbs — unlock more flavor by seasoning the calamari directly or adding them to the breadcrumbs. Pro tip: spray cooking oil onto the breaded calamari just before air-frying to promote browning.

When it comes to time and temperature, four minutes on each side at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. If you're not sure they're ready for serving, give them a quick eye test — if they're golden brown and delicately crisp, it's time to feast.