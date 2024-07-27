These Unique Peppers Only Thrive In One Floridian City

There are some foods that seem to be unconditionally associated with a particular place. Take peaches, for example. It's almost impossible to think of peaches without thinking of Georgia, but here's a fun fact that proves there's always more to the story: The state that produces the most peaches is not Georgia at all. Georgia isn't even a close second, and that's enough to make anyone believe everything they've ever known is a lie. Just as interesting, though, is the legitimate fact that there is one food that's as strongly connected to a single place of origin as we think peaches are — and it's a pepper.

The datil pepper is grown almost exclusively in St. Augustine, Florida. Specifically, this strange pepper only thrives in around a 50-mile radius from the city, and although people have tried to take the peppers and grow them elsewhere, it never seems to work. The plants just don't flourish. Why? It's believed that there's just something perfect about not only the climate of St. Augustine, but also the addition of the salty air. Whatever it is, it's clearly some kind of magic.

This extra-hot pepper is a mystery in more ways than one, and it turns out that no one is exactly sure where they came from or how they became so firmly rooted in St. Augustine. There are, however, plenty of theories, and there are even more fans of this deliciously spicy pepper.